Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Eight of top 10 most-valued firms take Rs 1.65 lakh cr hit in mcap

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 06:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 06:20 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us