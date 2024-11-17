Eight of top 10 most-valued firms take Rs 1.65 lakh cr hit in mcap

<p>New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together lost Rs 1,65,180.04 crore from market valuation in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India taking the hardest hit in line with a weak trend in equities.</p>.<p>Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 1,906.01 or 2.39 per cent.</p>.<p>Equity markets were closed on Friday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.</p>.<p>"Mounting concerns over rising CPI inflation and persistent disappointments in corporate earnings weighed heavily on sentiment," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.</p>.<p>The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked by Rs 46,729.51 crore to Rs 12,94,025.23 crore.</p>.<p>State Bank's market valuation eroded by Rs 34,984.51 crore to Rs 7,17,584.07 crore.</p>.Indian economy well placed to handle any kind of spillovers from global events: RBI Guv.<p>The valuation of Hindustan Unilever slumped Rs 27,830.91 crore to Rs 5,61,329.10 crore, and that of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 22,057.77 crore to Rs 17,15,498.91 crore.</p>.<p>The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC dived Rs 15,449.47 crore to Rs 5,82,764.02 crore, and Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 11,215.87 crore to Rs 8,82,808.73 crore.</p>.<p>The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dropped Rs 4,079.62 crore to Rs 5,74,499.54 crore, and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 2,832.38 crore to Rs 8,85,599.68 crore.</p>.<p>However, the mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 13,681.37 crore to Rs 7,73,962.50 crore.</p>.<p>Also, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 416.08 crore in market cap to Rs 15,00,113.36 crore.</p>.<p>Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.</p>