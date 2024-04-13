Emerging-market bulls tout Modi premium as Lok Sabha polls near

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Malavika Kaur Makol

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s stocks have commanded an unprecedented premium to emerging-market peers. As he seeks a third successive term, investors are betting that the performance can continue.

Modi is likely to spend heavily on manufacturing and infrastructure should he win, continuing a strategy that wooed money managers during his decade in power. The stock market has rallied to successive records, while India’s imminent inclusion in a major global bond index is expected to lure billions of dollars in inflows.

A “pro-growth, pro-market agenda” is being endorsed by the electorate, said Andrei Stetsenko, a New York-based portfolio manager of Farley Capital. “To a much greater degree than a decade ago, the company managements with whom I meet feel the government is on their side.”