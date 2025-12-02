<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sensex"> Sensex </a>and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip bank stocks and persistent foreign fund outflows.</p><p>After scaling record high level in the previous intra-day session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 380.02 points to 85,261.88 during initial trade.</p><p>The 50-share NSE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nifty">Nifty</a> declined by 98.3 points to 26,077.45. From the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Eternal were among the biggest laggards.</p>.Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in early trade.<p>However, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,171.31 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,558.93 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower while South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.</p><p>US markets ended lower on Monday. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.03 per cent to USD 63.15 per barrel.</p><p>On Monday, the Sensex pared early gains and ended 64.77 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 85,641.90. During the day, the benchmark jumped 452.35 points or 0.52 per cent to hit a record intra-day high of 86,159.02.</p><p>The Nifty dipped 27.20 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 26,175.75. During the day, it climbed 122.85 points or 0.46 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 26,325.80. </p>