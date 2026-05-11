<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee </a>closing figure on the CCIL website on Friday was inaccurate after a late deal that fell through was not factored in, leading to an inflated figure.</p>.<p>According to the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) website, the rupee closed at 93.51 against the US dollar on Friday, registering a sharp gain of 71 paise.</p>.<p>However, other interbank foreign exchanges, such as Finrex and Mecklai, showed a closing figure of 94.48 against the greenback.</p>.<p>The error on the CCIL website appeared after a deal between two banks fell through late in the evening and the same did not get incorporated in the closing value of the local unit, a CCIL official said on Monday without sharing further details.</p>.<p>With the updated Friday figures, the rupee was trading 72 paise lower at 95.20 during mid-day trade.</p>