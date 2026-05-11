Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Error in rupee's Friday closing value on CCIL website

According to the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) website, the rupee closed at 93.51 against the US dollar on Friday, registering a sharp gain of 71 paise.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 10:16 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us