Explained |What is the Tokyo Exchange's new list of firms disclosing capital efficiency plans?

Tokyo: The Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) move to release a list of firms that have disclosed plans to increase their capital efficiency is its latest attempt to improve long-languishing Japanese valuations and attract overseas investors.

Over the past decade, both the TSE and the government have steadily pushed to improve governance at listed companies, efforts that investors have hailed as a remedy for the unusually high number of stocks that trade below book value, or less than the value of their assets.

The bourse's moves have strengthened optimism about the outlook for Japanese stocks, helping power the benchmark Nikkei to a 28 per cent surge last year.