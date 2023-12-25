Exploring the unseen benefits of home insurance

Depending on one’s geographical location, a spectrum of natural and man-made incidents may pose a threat to one’s home. Home insurance ensures that homeowners do not bear the entire financial burden, in case of loss to their property due to fire or other catastrophic loss like floods, cyclones, earthquakes, etc. Added to the loss of property is the rising costs of construction materials and labour, the expenses associated with rebuilding or repairing a home. Home insurance protects homeowners from these escalating costs, easing the strain on their finances and ensuring they can restore their homes without bearing the brunt of inflation. Home insurance also safeguards the belongings within the home, including furniture, appliances, jewellery and personal valuables.