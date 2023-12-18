Festive cheer likely to drive markets’ momentum this week

Thus favourable macro environment, buying by FIIs, fall in bond yields and lower crude oil prices is helping the market to scale new highs. In fact, India last week overtook Hong Kong stock exchange to become world’s seventh largest stock exchange. Going ahead, the positive momentum is likely to continue in the market. Growth stocks will be in focus, with expectations of rate cuts globally in 2024. Some of the sectors that are likely to benefit from lower interest rates are Banking, IT, Auto, and Real Estate.