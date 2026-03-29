Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Foreign investors dump record Rs 1.14 lakh crore in March on West Asia conflict

With one trading session still remaining in the month, the outflows could extend further.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 05:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 05:56 IST
Business NewsMarketsWest Asiaforeign investors

Follow us on :

Follow Us