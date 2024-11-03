Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

FPIs withdraw record Rs 94,000 cr from Indian equities in Oct on attractive Chinese valuations

Before this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 61,973 crore from equities in March 2020.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 06:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 06:23 IST
Business NewsMarketsFPI

Follow us on :

Follow Us