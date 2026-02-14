Menu
Friday the 13th spooks markets

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,048.16 points, or 1.25%, to close at 82,626.76. The 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 336.10 points, or 1.30%, to settle at 25,471.10.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 20:13 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 20:13 IST
