Global macro data, Jio Financial listing on markets’ mind this week

Domestic equities are getting grilled under the global pressure as the worries with regards to economic slowdown mount across the world. Weakness is likely to persist in the market in near term as investors awaits fresh positive trigger to reverse this trend. This week US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech and more macro data-points including US/Europe PMI data are lined up globally, which could keep global as well as domestic market under pressure. Also, the Reserve Bank of India will release the minutes of its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday. Index heavyweight Reliance could be in focus as Jio Financial Services is set to be listed on Monday.
Last week domestic equities declined for the third week in a row and closed with loss of 118 points (-0.6 per cent) at 19310 levels. Even the broader market ended lower with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 down 0.1% and 0.6% respectively. Majority of the sectors bore the brunt with just 4 sectors managing to close in green. Media was the biggest gainer following the approval for Zee-Sony merger and a few box office hits for PVR. PSU bank stocks too performed well while FMCG and Autos saw minor gains. We believe while the market may consolidate, action is likely to continue in the broader market along with sectorial rotation.
On the global front, sentiments turned sour as a couple of negative events during the week impacted the risk appetite of the investors. Poor economic data across economies, mounting trouble in China’s real estate market, faltering economic growth, and Fitch's warning to downgrade the sovereign credit rating of China dented the sentiments. On the other hand, hawkish commentary from the Fed has resurfaced worries about the likelihood of interest rates staying elevated for an extended period. In addition, Fitch’s warning to downgrade US mid-size banks weighed negatively on the markets.
On the domestic front, sharp surge in July inflation data and weak monsoon progress seems to have dented the investor's sentiments. However, we expect vegetable prices to fall this month and correct significantly in September, which could result in headline inflation falling below 5 per cent by October. Persistent selling by FIIs since July-end is keeping the Indian equities on edge. Furthermore, the rupee has depreciated to near 10-month low at 83.7 against the US dollar which is also a concern.
The corporate earnings for Q1FY24 finally ended last week and gave FY24 a healthy start which underpins the underlying overall optimistic narrative of India. After a solid 22 per cent earnings CAGR over FY20-23, Nifty opened FY24 with a 32 per cent earnings growth. Going forward, we expect the earnings to remain healthy and pencil in 20 per cent+ earnings growth for Nifty in FY24. Once again, the earnings growth was propelled by domestic cyclicals, such as BFSI and Auto.
Though the near term trend is weak, the medium to long term trend remains intact as overall economic macros and corporate profitability remains robust. Even the valuations are attractive as Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward P/E of ~18.5x, which is at an 8 per cent discount to its 10-year average. Thus investors can use this dip as an opportunity to accumulate fundamentally good stocks and build a quality portfolio.
