Global macro data, Jio Financial listing on markets’ mind this week

On the global front, sentiments turned sour as a couple of negative events during the week impacted the risk appetite of the investors. Poor economic data across economies, mounting trouble in China’s real estate market, faltering economic growth, and Fitch's warning to downgrade the sovereign credit rating of China dented the sentiments. On the other hand, hawkish commentary from the Fed has resurfaced worries about the likelihood of interest rates staying elevated for an extended period. In addition, Fitch’s warning to downgrade US mid-size banks weighed negatively on the markets.



On the domestic front, sharp surge in July inflation data and weak monsoon progress seems to have dented the investor's sentiments. However, we expect vegetable prices to fall this month and correct significantly in September, which could result in headline inflation falling below 5 per cent by October. Persistent selling by FIIs since July-end is keeping the Indian equities on edge. Furthermore, the rupee has depreciated to near 10-month low at 83.7 against the US dollar which is also a concern.