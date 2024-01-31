Godrej Consumer Products posts 6.3% rise in net profit to Rs 581 crore in Q3

GCPL Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati said, 'We continued to deliver steady performance in the third quarter despite challenging market conditions.'

"Our consolidated volumes grew 8 per cent, led by the India business growing volumes at 12 per cent and Indonesia growing volumes at 9 per cent. Our consolidated revenue growth was significantly impacted by the devaluation of the Naira and the Argentine Peso with sales growing at 2 per cent in INR terms and 19 per cent in constant currency terms," he said.