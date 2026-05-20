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Gold advances to Rs 1.64 lakh/10gm on positive global cues

Traders said renewed buying in precious metals supported domestic gold prices despite elevated US bond yields and a stronger dollar.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:05 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsStock MarketsIndian markets

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