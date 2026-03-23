Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold at its weakest level this year, drops 5% on rate-hike bets

US gold futures for April delivery fell 7.5 per cent to $4,231.80.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 05:20 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us