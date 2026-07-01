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Gold declines Rs 1,300 to Rs 1.44 lakh/10g in Delhi

Silver, however, continued its upward momentum for the second straight day, climbing Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,35,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:27 IST
Business NewsDelhiGold prices

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