Gold declines Rs 2,800, silver drops Rs 5,000 in Delhi amid weak global cues

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> prices declined by Rs 2,800 to Rs 1.45 lakh per 10 grams and silver by Rs 5,000 in the national capital on Thursday amid subdued demand in the market and weak global trends.</p>.<p>According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity fell by Rs 2,800 to Rs 1,45,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous level of Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.</p>.Gold futures drop to Rs 1,41,238/10g, slips below USD 4,000/ounce.<p>Silver also weakened, falling by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,26,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,31,000 per kg in the preceding session.</p>.<p>In the international markets, spot gold slipped by $21.15, or 0.53 per cent, to $3,978.06 per ounce, while silver also declined 0.56 per cent at $57.10 per ounce. </p>