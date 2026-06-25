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Gold declines Rs 2,800, silver drops Rs 5,000 in Delhi amid weak global cues

In the international markets, spot gold slipped by $21.15, or 0.53 per cent, to $3,978.06 per ounce, while silver also declined 0.56 per cent at $57.10 per ounce.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:02 IST
Business NewsDelhiGoldsilverMarkets

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