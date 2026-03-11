Menu
Gold declines Rs 853 to Rs 1.62 lakh/10g amid global bearish sentiment

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for April delivery depreciated by Rs 853, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 1,62,450 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,529 lots.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 09:06 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 09:06 IST
