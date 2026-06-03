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Gold drops Rs 1,850 amid weak global cues; silver declines Rs 1,500

In the international markets, spot gold fell 0.54 per cent to USD 4,463.84 per ounce and silver slipped 1 per cent to USD 74.43 per ounce.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 11:22 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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