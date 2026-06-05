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Gold drops Rs 400 amid weak global trend; silver slumps Rs 5,000

The white metal had settled at Rs 2,65,700 per kg in the previous session.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:45 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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