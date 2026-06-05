Gold drops Rs 400 amid weak global trend; silver slumps Rs 5,000

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices </a>declined by Rs 400 to Rs 1.59 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak trends in the international markets.</p>.<p>According to local marketmen, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 400 to Rs 1,59,900 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's closing level of Rs 1,60,300 per 10 grams.</p>.Gold futures drop to Rs 1,58,011/10g.<p>Extending its losses for the third straight session, silver slumped by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,60,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,65,700 per kg in the previous session.</p>.<p>In the international markets, spot gold fell marginally to USD 4,470.79 per ounce, while silver slipped over 1 per cent to USD 72.89 per ounce. </p>