Gold ETF allocation: A safe-haven asset for uncertain times

Let us delve into the emerging geopolitical risk and its connection to gold. Gold’s well-established role as a hedge against international turmoil is widely recognised. The Israel-related geopolitical risk represents a novel concern for global investors, with energy prices now under close scrutiny as oil prices have surged since the start of the crisis. The extent of its impact on the market will hinge on its duration and the potential involvement of other nations. As investors carefully assess geopolitical risks in the Middle East, safe haven assets like gold will be in focus.