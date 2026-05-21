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Gold extends gains for third day to Rs 1.65 lakh/10g; silver rebounds Rs 5,000

Traders said continued geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over inflation globally supported buying in the metal despite firm US Treasury bond yields.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:31 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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