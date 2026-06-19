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Gold extends losing run to 4th day in Delhi, silver slumps as dollar rally deepens

The white metal had traded near this level on April 7, when it was quoted at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:18 IST
Business NewsGoldmarketsilver

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