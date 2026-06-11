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Gold extends losses in futures trade amid inflation, West Asia concerns

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for August delivery decreased by Rs 277, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 1,47,740 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:20 IST
Business NewsGoldWest Asia

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