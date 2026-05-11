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Gold falls Rs 600 to Rs 1.55 lakh/10g as Trump rejects Iran's peace proposal

Additional pressure came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to defer non-essential gold purchases for a year.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 12:52 IST
Business NewsUSIranGoldMarketsWest AsiaConflict

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