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Gold falls Rs 900, silver plunges Rs 5,300 in Delhi

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 900 to Rs 1,56,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:34 IST
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