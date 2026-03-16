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Gold futures decline Rs 2,225 to Rs 1.56 lakh/10g

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for April delivery depreciated by Rs 2,225, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 1,56,241 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,881 lots.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:01 IST
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