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Gold futures decline to Rs 1.49 lakh/10g as oil surge, US-Iran tensions weigh on sentiment

In the international market, Comex gold futures for the June contract fell $19.13, or 0.41 per cent, to $4,665.57 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:26 IST
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