business

Gold futures dip to Rs 1.61 lakh/10g amid firm dollar, rising crude prices

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal for April delivery depreciated by Rs 38, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 1,61,751 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,067 lots.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 09:32 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 09:32 IST
Business News

