Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures drop Rs 1,310 to Rs 1,53,299/10g; Silver slumps to Rs 2,51,967/kg

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.87 per cent to USD 4,788.31 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 06:54 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us