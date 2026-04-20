<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> prices on Monday dropped Rs 1,310 to Rs 1,53,299 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 1,310, or 0.85 per cent, at Rs 1,53,299 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,119 lots.</p>.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p>.Stock markets turn volatile after rising in early trade.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.87 per cent to USD 4,788.31 per ounce in New York. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">Silver</a> prices on Monday fell by Rs 5,175 to Rs 2,51,967 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the May delivery declined Rs 5,175, or 2.01 per cent, to Rs 2,51,967 per kg in a business turnover of 1,505 lots.</p><p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.</p><p>Globally, silver was trading 1.54 per cent lower at USD 79.64 per ounce in New York.</p>