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Gold futures drop Rs 2,260 to Rs 1.37 lakh/10g amid geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia

Analysts said the precious metal prices remained under pressure due to conflicting statements surrounding tensions in West Asia.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:32 IST
Business NewsGoldTradeMarketsWest AsiaCommodities

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