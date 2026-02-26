Gold futures drop Rs 539 to Rs 1.60 lakh/10g; silver futures fall Rs 3,264 to Rs 2.65 lakh/kg

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Thursday dropped Rs 539 to Rs 1,60,606 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 539, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 1,60,606 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 647 lots.</p><p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p><p>Globally, gold futures increased by 0.59 per cent to $5,196.38 per ounce in New York.</p><p>Similarly, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver-rates">Silver prices </a>on Thursday fell Rs 3,264 to Rs 2,65,052 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 3,264, or 1.22 per cent, to Rs 2,65,052 per kg in a business turnover of 1,058 lots.</p><p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.</p><p>Globally, silver was trading 0.14 per cent lower at $89.35 per ounce in New York. </p>