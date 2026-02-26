Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures drop Rs 539 to Rs 1.60 lakh/10g; silver futures fall Rs 3,264 to Rs 2.65 lakh/kg

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues and sell-off by participants in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 08:00 IST
Business NewsGold pricesSilver prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us