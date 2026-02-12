<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gold%20Prices">Gold prices</a> on Thursday dropped Rs 780 to Rs 1,57,975 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 780, or 0.49 per cent, at Rs 1,57,975 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 960 lots.</p><p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p><p>Globally, gold futures decreased by 0.43 per cent to $5,062.39 per ounce in New York. </p>