Gold futures drop to Rs 1,41,238/10g, slips below USD 4,000/ounce

<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday dropped Rs 32 to Rs 1,41,238 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.Stock markets rally in early trade tracking drop in oil prices, positive trends in Asian equities.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 32, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 1,41,238 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,279 lots.</p><p>Analysts attributed the fall in precious metal prices to weak global cues.</p><p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.35 per cent to USD 3,985.43 per ounce in New York.</p>