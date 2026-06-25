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Gold futures drop to Rs 1,41,238/10g, slips below USD 4,000/ounce

Analysts attributed the fall in precious metal prices to weak global cues.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:34 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

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