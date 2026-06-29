Gold futures drop to Rs 1.43 lakh/10g; silver futures decline to Rs 2.22 lakh/kg

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Monday dropped Rs 782 to Rs 1,43,380 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 782, or 0.54 per cent, at Rs 1,43,380 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,592 lots.</p>.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in precious metal prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.72 per cent to USD 4,059.36 per ounce in New York. </p>.Gold declines Rs 2,800, silver drops Rs 5,000 in Delhi amid weak global cues.<p>Silver prices on Monday fell by Rs 746 to Rs 2,22,726 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery declined by Rs 746, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 2,22,726 per kg in a business turnover of 1,988 lots.</p><p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.</p><p>Globally, the white metal was trading 1.04 per cent higher at USD 58.53 per ounce in New York. </p>