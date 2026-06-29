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Gold futures drop to Rs 1.43 lakh/10g; silver futures decline to Rs 2.22 lakh/kg

On the MCX, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 782, or 0.54 per cent, at Rs 1,43,380 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,592 lots.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 08:59 IST
Business NewsMarketsGold pricesSilver prices

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