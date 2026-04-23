<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Thursday dropped Rs 707 to Rs 1,51,950 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 707, or 0.46 per cent, at Rs 1,51,950 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 564 lots.</p>.Silver, gold fall as US-Iran talks uncertainty weighs on bullion.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p><p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.83 per cent to $4,700.79 per ounce in New York. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Silver prices fell by Rs 4,205 to Rs 2,44,159 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the May delivery declined Rs 4,205, or 1.69 per cent, to Rs 2,44,159 per kg in a business turnover of 1,281 lots.</p><p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.</p><p>Globally, silver was trading 2.06 per cent lower at $76.10 per ounce in New York.</p>