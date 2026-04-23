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Gold futures drop to Rs 1,51,950/10g; Silver futures fall to Rs 2,44,159/kg

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 707, or 0.46%, at Rs 1,51,950 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 564 lots.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:39 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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