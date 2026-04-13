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Gold futures drop to Rs 1,52,050/10g

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 602, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 1,52,050 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,491 lots.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:57 IST
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