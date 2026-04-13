<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold </a>prices on Monday dropped Rs 602 to Rs 1,52,050 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 602, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 1,52,050 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,491 lots.</p>.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.40 per cent to USD 4,730.59 per ounce in New York. </p>