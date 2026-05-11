<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> prices on Monday dropped Rs 462 to Rs 1,52,068 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 462, or 0.3 per cent, at Rs 1,52,068 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,337 lots.</p>.Jewellery stocks tumble; Sky Gold slumps over 12%.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.84 per cent to USD 4,675.66 per ounce in New York. </p>