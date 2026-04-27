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Gold futures drop to Rs 1,52,350/10g, Silver to Rs 2,43,819/kg

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 349, or 0.23%, at Rs 1,52,350 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,119 lots.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:39 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarketsGold pricesSilver prices

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