<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Monday dropped Rs 349 to Rs 1,52,350 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 349, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 1,52,350 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,119 lots.</p><p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.05 per cent to $4,711.98 per ounce in New York. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">Silver prices</a> fell by Rs 817 to Rs 2,43,819 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the May delivery declined by Rs 817, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 2,43,819 per kg in a business turnover of 1,098 lots.</p><p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.</p><p>Globally, silver was trading 0.29 per cent higher at $75.94 per ounce in New York.</p>