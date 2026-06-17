Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures drop to Rs 1,52,530/10g

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.14 per cent to USD 4,325.04 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 09:00 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us