Gold futures drop to Rs 1,52,530/10g

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Wednesday dropped Rs 561 to Rs 1,52,530 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 561, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 1,52,530 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 613 lots.</p>.Gold slips Rs 200 in Delhi; silver trades flat amid subdued domestic demand.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in precious metal prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.14 per cent to USD 4,325.04 per ounce in New York. </p>