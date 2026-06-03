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Gold futures drop to Rs 1.58 lakh/10g amid US-Iran ceasefire concerns

In the international markets, Comex gold futures for August delivery declined nearly 1 per cent to USD 4,482.30 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGoldCeasefireCommodities

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