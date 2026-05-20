Gold futures drop to Rs 1,58,466/10g

<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday dropped Rs 614 to Rs 1,58,466 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.Rupee falls to record low of 96.90 against US dollar in early trade.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 614, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 1,58,466 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,191 lots.</p><p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p><p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.17 per cent to USD 4,475.04 per ounce in New York.</p>