Gold futures drop to Rs 1,59,427/10g

<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday dropped Rs 579 to Rs 1,59,427 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.Fake buyers vanish with Rs 3 cr gold haul in Bengaluru; one arrested.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 579, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 1,59,427 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 643 lots.</p><p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p><p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.41 per cent to USD 4,525.52 per ounce in New York.</p>