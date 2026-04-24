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Gold futures drops to Rs 1.51 lakh/10g as strong dollar, oil surge weigh on bullion

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for June delivery declined Rs 462, or 0.3%, to Rs 1,51,299 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,310 lots.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:02 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsGold prices

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