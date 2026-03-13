Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures fall Rs 992 to Rs 1,59 lakh/10g on weak global cues, strong dollar

Globally, Comex gold futures for the April contract fell USD 31.69, or nearly 1 per cent, to USD 5,094.11 per ounce.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 10:31 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsCommodities

Follow us on :

Follow Us