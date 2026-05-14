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Gold futures inches up as investors track Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal for June delivery rose by Rs 334, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 1,62,520 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,220 lots.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:11 IST
Business NewsDonald TrumpGold pricesXi Jingping

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