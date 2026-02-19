<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Thursday rose by Rs 365 to Rs 1,56,126 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 365, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 1,56,126 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,071 lots.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 review: Premium features without expensive 'Pro' price-tag.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.48 per cent to USD 5,001.54 per ounce in New York.</p>