<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 1,322 to Rs 1,61,291 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 1,322, or 0.83 per cent, at Rs 1,61,291 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,671 lots.</p>.Rupee rises 6 paise to 90.89 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p><p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.98 per cent to USD 5,194.01 per ounce in New York.</p>