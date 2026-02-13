Gold futures increase on spot demand

<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 1,044 to Rs 1,53,880 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 1,044 or 0.68 per cent at Rs 1,53,880 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,538 lots.</p>.GRT Jewellers Turns Old Gold Into Tomorrow’s Treasures, Celebrating Life’s Precious Moments..<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p><p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.81 per cent to USD 4,962 per ounce in New York.</p>