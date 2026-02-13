Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures increase on spot demand

Globally, gold futures rose 0.81 per cent to USD 4,962 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 09:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 09:44 IST
Business NewsGold

Follow us on :

Follow Us