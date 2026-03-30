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Gold futures increase on spot demand; Silver futures rise to Rs 2.29 lakh/kg

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 518, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 25 lots.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:02 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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