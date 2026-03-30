<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> prices on Monday rose by Rs 518 to Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 518, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 25 lots.</p>.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p>.Silver plunges 5%, gold drops Rs 1,900 in Delhi.<p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.78 per cent to USD 4,528.23 per ounce in New York. </p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">Silver</a> prices rose 0.88 per cent to Rs 2,29,951 per kg in the futures trade on Monday amid global uncertainties.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery increased Rs 1,997, or 0.88 per cent, to Rs 2,29,951 per kilogram in a business turnover of 1,327 lots.</p><p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.</p><p>In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased USD 0.92 or 1.32 per cent, to USD 70.68 per ounce.</p>