<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Friday rose Rs 890 to Rs 1,60,599 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 890, or 0.56 per cent, at Rs 1,60,599 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,735 lots.</p>.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p>.Gold futures drop Rs 539 to Rs 1.60 lakh/10g; silver futures fall Rs 3,264 to Rs 2.65 lakh/kg.<p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.26 per cent to $5,199.66 per ounce in New York. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver-rates">Silver prices</a> rose 3.17 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Friday, amid renewed uncertainty over US trade policy.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for March delivery increased Rs 8,231, or 3.17 per cent, to Rs 2,67,900 per kilogram in a business turnover of 3,352 lots.</p><p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.</p><p>In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased $1.82, or 2.06 per cent to $90.11 per ounce.</p>